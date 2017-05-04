Monroe Courier

May events hosted by Bridges by EPOCH at Trumbull

Bridges by EPOCH at Trumbull, 2415 Reservoir Ave., is offering the following presentations. For more information or to RSVP, call 203-397-6800. Bridges by EPOCH at Trumbull is designed exclusively for individuals living with dementia.

The Ethics of Fibbing — Wednesday, May 10. Complimentary presentation at 2:30 and 5:30 p.m. Learn why fibbing can be ethical when caring for someone with memory loss. This informative presentation will be led by Alicia Seaver, a certified memory impairment specialist and director of memory care at Bridges by EPOCH.

You are welcome to bring your loved one to enjoy programming with our residents while you attend the presentation.

Caregiver support group — Wednesday, May 24. Share your caregiving story while also hearing the stories of others facing similar experiences.

You are welcome to bring your loved one to enjoy a meal with our residents while you attend the support group.

