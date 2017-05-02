Republicans ready to take lead on budget

State Rep. JP Sredzinski joined State Senator Kevin Kelly and legislative Republicans in supporting an alternative budget proposal called “Confident Connecticut” that intends balance the state’s budget without increasing the tax burden on Connecticut residents.

The budget proposal, unveiled by Senate and House Republicans last week, is an alternative to the controversial proposal that the governor advocated in February and could be approved by the General Assembly’s Appropriations Committee with three votes from Democrats.

“Today is the day I have been waiting for since the beginning of February. Ever since the damaging Governor’s budget was released, the House Republicans have been working on a budget that maintains most, if not all, municipal funding and does not raise taxes,” said Sredzinski. “Connecticut’s fiscal crisis requires immediate action and severe, long-term structural changes to the budget that address the root of the problem, which is too much spending and passing the two largest tax increases in state history. This Republican budget is the attitude adjustment we need to get our state back on track, reduce the tax burden on residents, and convince businesses to stay in Connecticut. There are so many great concepts in this budget package and I’m ready to work with the governor and majority party to get this passed.”

The Republican budget plan differs from the governor’s in several key areas, including the restoration of municipal aid funding for towns like Monroe, specific concessions from state employees’ unions, and the establishment of a constitutional spending cap. It also spends $313 million less than the governor’s budget.

“Legislative Republicans offered Connecticut a budget plan that create stability and predictability across the state, a budget plan that is not only realistic but provides for significant structural changes in state government that will put our state back on the right path, a fiscally conservative path,” said Sen. Kelly. “Our proposal includes increased education funding with a new funding formula, restores money for social services and prioritizes transportation — specifically dedicating $63 billion to transportation needs over 30 years without tolls or new taxes. This proposal also realizes some considerable structural changes to our state government — we need to rethink the current size and shape of state government. This budget does that by consolidating duplicative administrative functions and privatizing specific functions to best protect core services and maximize efficiencies. This proposal also protects our aging population, by rejecting cuts to the CT Home Care Program, restoring the personal needs allowance, providing retirees tax breaks and restoring funding for the Meals on Wheels program. Maintaining these services will ultimately help seniors age in place, which is not only more cost-effective, but many times what seniors want.”

The Republican budget plan is the only proposal put forth by the legislature so far, with the only current alternative being the governor’s proposal that he announced in February. Legislative Democrats withdrew their proposed budget last week after failing to secure enough votes to approve it.

“I am pleased to stand behind this proposal, a proposal that will create stability for families and jobs, and a proposal that will eliminate the volatility that has plagued our state’s finances throughout the past six years,” added Kelly.