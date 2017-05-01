Boys track: Masuk Panthers move to 7-1 on season

Masuk High’s boys track team improved to 7-1 on the season with wins over Brookfield (122-28) and Immaculate-Danbury (111-39) on Monday.

Trevor Rooney (100, long jump) and Moetiz Shilleh (1600, 800) were double winners for coach Ed Lucas’ Panthers.

4×800 8:52.6 M (Colin Davis, Andrew Whitney, Brendan Moretti, Zack Gingras), 4×100 45.8 M (Johnathan Culp, Chris Reagan, Max Mastrorocco, Justin LeMoine), 110H 19.6 M Casey Bowler, 100 11.5 M Trevor Rooney, LJ 20-1 M Rooney, 1600 4:37.4 M Moetiz Shilleh, 400 53.3 I Christe, Jav 155-0 I Coppola, 300IH 42.3 M Moretti, 800 2:04.9 M Shilleh, PV 9-0 M Matt Mitola, 200 23.2 I Curra, 3200 10:21.4 I Colin Mchearney, TJ 41-11.5 I Sean Fahey, Discus 148-04 B Elmady, 4×400 3:38.6 M (Davis, Mastrorocco, Moretti, Shilleh), HJ 5-8 M Ryan Winkler, SP 47-05 M Lou Duh