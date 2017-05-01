Monroe Courier

Boys track: Masuk Panthers move to 7-1 on season

By Monroe Courier on May 1, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Masuk High’s boys track team improved to 7-1 on the season with wins over Brookfield (122-28) and Immaculate-Danbury (111-39) on Monday.

Trevor Rooney (100, long jump) and Moetiz Shilleh (1600, 800) were double winners for coach Ed Lucas’ Panthers.

4×800 8:52.6 M (Colin Davis, Andrew Whitney, Brendan Moretti, Zack Gingras), 4×100 45.8 M (Johnathan Culp, Chris Reagan, Max Mastrorocco, Justin LeMoine), 110H 19.6 M Casey Bowler, 100 11.5 M Trevor Rooney, LJ 20-1 M Rooney, 1600 4:37.4 M Moetiz Shilleh, 400 53.3 I Christe, Jav 155-0 I Coppola, 300IH 42.3 M Moretti, 800 2:04.9 M Shilleh, PV 9-0 M Matt Mitola, 200 23.2 I Curra, 3200 10:21.4 I Colin Mchearney, TJ 41-11.5 I Sean Fahey, Discus 148-04 B Elmady, 4×400 3:38.6 M (Davis, Mastrorocco, Moretti, Shilleh), HJ 5-8 M Ryan Winkler, SP 47-05 M Lou Duh

Related posts:

  1. Softball: Panthers split pair
  2. Boys swim: Masuk falls to Brookfield
  3. Boys golf: Masuk rolls on
  4. Football: Masuk comes from behind to beat Brookfield

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Register now for upcoming Trumbull Nature and Arts Center programs Next Post Baseball: Lorusso pitches, bats Masuk past Bethel
About author
Monroe Courier

Monroe Courier


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Monroe Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Monroe Courier, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress