Nick Lorusso pitched a two-hitter, striking out 11 Bethel High batters, when coach Ralph Franco’s Panthers defeated the Wildcats 2-0 on Monday.

Lorusso singled home Nick Dellapiano, who had led off the home sixth with a double, to break the scoreless tie.

Masuk improved to 9-4, 4-2 in the SWC.

Bethel dipped to 9-4, 4-2.

Bethel 000 000 0 – 0 2 0

Masuk 000 002 X – 2 4 1

Batteries: M- Nick Lorusso W 1-1 & Enzo Merlonghi

B-Brod (L) & Smith