Softball: Schiebe pitches heavy-hitting Panthers to win

Samantha Schiebe pitched a two-hitter and struck out 12 batters. — Bill Bloxsom photo

Masuk High’s softball team saw seven batters record hits when coach Leigh Barone’s Panthers defeated Bethel High, 13-1, on Monday.

Samantha Schiebe allowed only two hits, didn’t walk a batter and struck out 12, as Masuk improved to 11-2 on the season.

Erica Pullen went 2-for-2 with a double, one run scored, and two RBIs.

Montana Killoran had a single and a run scored.

Lauren Welch had a single and a run scored.

Alexa Bacoulis had a single, two runs scored, and an RBI.

Schiebe had two doubles, two runs scored, and three RBIs.

Alexandra Lichvar went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored, and three RBIs.

Megan McFarland went 2-for-3 with a triple, a single, two runs scored, and an RBI.

For Bethel, Christina DaSilva had a single and an RBI.

MASUK  130 135 X – 13 12 0

BETHEL 001 000 X – 1 2 3

Batteries: M-Samantha Schiebe (W) and Erica Pullen

B- Annika Haskett and Lily Carlson

