Obituary: Bruce William Webster, 80, of Monroe

Bruce William Webster, 80, of Monroe, head coach of the men’s basketball team at the University of Bridgeport, died April 26.

Born in Glen Cove, Long Island, son of Ruth Rebmann and Bill Webster.

Raised in Minneola, Long Island, he attended Minneola High School where he excelled in sports, earning MVP and All Long Island in basketball and football (1954-55). He went on to Rutgers University on a football scholarship earning his BS and MS in physical education. A 1959 graduate, he remains the last Rutgers student athlete to have earned nine letters combined in the three major sports: basketball, baseball, and football.

While at Rutgers, he also was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant, ROTC, receiving recognition as a Distinguished Military Graduate. He was promoted to First Lieutenant and became inactive in 1962. After graduating from Rutgers, he was hired as Rutgers’ assistant men’s basketball coach from 1960 to 1965. In 1965, he was named head coach of the men’s basketball team at the University of Bridgeport. During his 34 years, his UB teams posted 549 wins, making him the school’s all-time leader in career victories. He guided the Purple Knights to ten 20+ victory seasons, 12 NCAA Division II tournaments, five Elite Eight appearances, and two trips to the championship game (1991-1992). He was named NABC National Coach of the Year in 1992, and three times NABC District I Coach of the Year. He has been inducted into several Hall of Fames, including the New England Basketball Hall of Fame, the University of Bridgeport Athletics Hall of Fame, and the Fairfield County Sports Hall of Fame.

Survivors include his wife, Judy; his son, Keith; and daughters, Lore’ and Suzan; six grandchildren; and niece and nephew.

A memorial gathering celebrating Bruce’s life will take place on Saturday, May 6, from 5-8 p.m., at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. Family remembrances will begin at 6:30 p.m. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions: Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.