Girls golf: Panthers top Weston Trojans

The Masuk High girls golf team defeated Weston High, 221-230, at the Aspetuck Valley CC on Monday.
Leading the Panthers to victory were Emma Breyan 54, Kaitlyn Logan 57, Hannah Epifano 57 and Emma Michetti 61.
