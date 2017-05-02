Monroe Courier

Girls golf: Panthers top Weston Trojans

The Masuk High girls golf team defeated Weston High, 221-230, at the Aspetuck Valley CC on Monday.

Leading the Panthers to victory were Emma Breyan 54, Kaitlyn Logan 57, Hannah Epifano 57 and Emma Michetti 61.

