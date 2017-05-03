Girls golf: Kaitlyn Logan medals for Panthers

Masuk High defeated Notre Dame, 230-267, in a girls golf match on Tuesday.
Kaitlyn Logan took home medalist honors with a 51, followed by Michelle Rajpolt 58, Emma Michetti 60 and Hannah Epifano 61.
