Gabby Beckett scored five goals and coach Robert Troesser’s Masuk High girls lacrosse team defeated New Milford, 12-7, on Tuesday.

Katie Jelliffe had three netfinders for the Panthers.

Sam Sebben had two goals.

Jess Bennett and Paige Jelliffe each scored a goal.

Bella Mederis made three stops and Juliana Henry had six saves in net.

New Milford’s Kelly Lorenco scored five goals.