Group launches campaign to promote compassion and peace

The Hear Our Voice CT, a local group working to protect human rights in America, has brought the “Hate Has No Home Here” project to the Monroe community.

This project involves the distribution of lawn signs that proclaim the message, in six languages, that hate speech and hateful actions against others will not be tolerated. Its purpose is to help create a community where everyone feels welcomed, valued and safe.

Those who display the signs are making a statement that promotes tolerance, respect, compassion and peace.

According to Hear Our Voice CT, tens of thousands of signs have been posted across the country and over a hundred have been distributed in the immediate area.

This campaign earns no profit and is not affiliated with any political candidate or political organization. The colors of these double-sided signs, one side red and the other blue, represent the colors of the American flag, not any particular political party. Additional information about the genesis and objective of this project, which began in Chicago, is online https://hatehasnohomehere.wordpress.com/.

Signs are sold for $6.50 each.

Those who wish to participate or purchase a sign can find more information by emailing [email protected].