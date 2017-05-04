Local theater opens final show of season

Two Planks Theater Company of Monroe wraps up its 2016-2017 season this week with the opening of its spring show — the Neil Simon Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning play Lost in Yonkers — on May 5.

Set in Yonkers, New York, in the early 1940s, the show tells the story of two brothers, Jay and Arty, whose mother has recently died and whose father is forced to go on the road as a traveling salesman to pay off medical debts from her illness.

Not being able to take the boys with him, their father leaves them with their austere grandmother in her home in Yonkers. As they learn to cope with their new surroundings, they reconnect with their father’s family…all of whom seem somewhat “off.”

The play is directed by Two Planks’ Artistic Director, Susan Halliwell, who also helmed the company’s recent winter musical, La Cage Aux Folles. But, unlike the theater’s big and brash last production, she said Lost in Yonkers is a far more intimate presentation.

“Lost in Yonkers is a coming of age story set at a time of insecurity in our country during [World War II,]” Halliwell said. “While it tells the story of two young boys trying to find their way in the world, it is also a story about family and security and trying to find a safe place in the world.”

The young boys are played by Sloane Burling and Jake Minch, both of Monroe. While both have performed with Two Planks during their summer student theater productions, Lost in Yonkers marks their debuts in the company’s Main Stage season.

“Both our young actors do such a wonderful job,” Halliwell said. “Since the story revolves around them, they spend so much time on stage. And they pull off the roles with such maturity and empathy.”

Rounding out the cast are a number of actors who have worked with Halliwell in the past.

Mike Martone, a teacher at Jockey Hollow School in Monroe, returns to the stage a year after starring in Two Planks’ presentation of The Foreigner in 2016. This time around he plays Jay’s and Arty’s heartbroken father Eddie. Phyllis Fabelinsky, who also was in The Foreigner with Martone, undertakes the role of the boys’ tight-fisted grandmother.

Professional voiceover artist Randy Kaye, of Fairfield—who audience members will recognize as an on-air radio personality currently on NPR affiliate WSHU—steps out from behind the microphone to play the boys’ somewhat childish Aunt Bella. Kaye has appeared in a number of Two Planks’ productions, including its summer presentation of the musical Chicago and the classic whodunit, DeathTrap.

Rounding out the cast are Frank DiCaro of Hamden, playing the boys’ Uncle Louie, and Jen Sokira, who plays Jay’s and Arty’s other Aunt, Gert. Lost in Yonkers reunites DiCaro with Halliwell after a number of years in his Two Planks’ debut, but Sokira will be returning to the local stage for her fourth Two Planks show in a row, having most recently been in Gypsy, Blithe Spirit, and La Cage Aux Folles.

“I feel so fortunate to be working with such a talented cast,” Halliwell said. “From top to bottom they are a solid, professional group of actors who bring a warmth and humanity to their characters. They all deliver performances audiences will truly enjoy.”

Two Planks Theater Company’s Lost in Yonkers opens May 5 and runs through May 14. Performances are Friday and Saturday nights at 8 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 5 p.m. The company’s Main Stage season productions are presented out of the United Methodist Church, at 515 Cutlers Farm Road in Monroe.

Discounted general admission tickets for $20 ($18 students and seniors) are available in advance online at the company’s website, www.twoplankstheater.org (tickets are $25 general admission and $20 for students and seniors at the door).