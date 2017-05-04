Community briefs May 4

Paper Shredding Fundraiser

On Saturday, May 6, the United Methodist Church of Monroe will be holding a Paper Shredding Fundraiser Event (rain or shine) from 9 a.m. to noon at Village Square, 401 Route 111, Monroe (across from McDonald’s). The event will benefit missions near and far. Individuals and businesses are welcome. Cost: $10 standard archive box (15”x12”x10”) – prices increase $5 according to container size. Payment: cash, or checks over $30.00 (made out to UMC Monroe).

For more information, visit www.umcmonroe.org or email [email protected] or call (203) 268-8395​.

Post 176 meetings

The Sippin-Winspur American Legion Post 176 meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at the Senior Center. 2017 dates include May 10 and June 14 or End of Year Dinner TBA.

Qualifying veterans who would like to join the Sippin-Winspur American Legion Post 176 are encouraged to call Post 176 Commander, Victor Yanosy at 203-261-6978 or Sr. Vice-Commander, Jan Larsen at 203-268-9594 to request an application. New members should submit a copy of their DD214 with the membership application. Dues are $35 and include a subscription to the American Legion Magazine.

If you live in town or are a member of Post 200 you can transfer to Post 176. Also, all current members of the armed services are offered their first year’s dues free.

AARP meeting

Attorney Richard Franchi will speak on Elder Law at the AARP Chapter 3240 meeting to be held Tues. May 16 at the Shelton Senior Center, 81 Wheeler Street in Shelton at 1:30 p.m. Guests invited and refreshments served. Call Phyllis (203) 926-6916 for information.

Relay for Life

The Newtown Relay for Life will be held on May 20. For more information visit our Relay For Life page at www.RelayForLife.org/NewtownCT or contact our ACS representative, Alyssa Amaturo at [email protected] or at (203)563-1511.

Bike in Trumbull Valley

Trumbull Historian and author, Sue A. Del Bianco, will host an annual Spring Historical Bike Ride on Sunday, May 21 at 11 a.m.

Cyclists will meet at the Tait Road commuter parking lot in Trumbull and cycle from the Trumbull Valley to Monroe. Del Bianco will be stopping off with the cyclists at many interesting historical points-of-interest and educating everyone on the then-and-now of the railroad line that ran on the rail-trail and how it promoted industry and linked the communities in The Trumbull Valley and Monroe. She will stop off at the remains of an old mill, a fountain pool from an old amusement park called Parlor Rock, a cow tunnel under the rail-trail, the site of a plane crash during WWII, Hannah Crannah, the Monroe witch’s grave site, and an old train station. Any questions or more information, call 203-260-5394 or email [email protected] Admission is free. No reservation is required.

Rabies Clinic

The Trumbull Animal Shelter will be holding a rabies clinic on Saturday, June 10, from 10 a.m.-noon at the Trumbull Highway Department, 366 Church Hill Road. The cost is $20, cash only and a 3-year vaccination can be given if a prior rabies certificate is provided.

Dogs must be on a leash and cats in carriers. Connecticut Veterinary Medical Association (CVMA) provides the supplies, and Dr. Kathleen Fearon donates her time.

Summer musical theatre

Trumbull Youth Association-Junior is now taking registration for the production, Annie Jr., for grades 5-8. Space is limited to 50 students. Rehearsals begin Wednesday, July 5 at Madison Middle School. Performances are Friday, Aug. 11 and Saturday, Aug. 12. Registration forms can be found on-line at trumbullyouth.org and at the Trumbull Recreation Department. For more information, email: [email protected] or call (203) 452-5060.