Married pastors dedicate lives to serving others

It would be an understatement to describe the lives of the Huber family as busy.

The Rev. Ellen Huber and her husband, the Rev. Kurt Huber, are the parents of five children, and they minister to the needs of parishioners in two local churches.

Ellen Huber has been rector of Christ Church in Easton for 12 years, and her husband has served as rector of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Monroe since 2002.

“Both of us have deeply spiritual lives and have a calling to serve others,” Ellen Huber said.

The Hubers adopted their children — Jared, 20, Aidan, 18, Rowan, 15, Hannah, 13, and Norah, 5.

“They are such a blessing,” Ellen Huber said. “Ever since I was a little kid, I always wanted to adopt. It’s always broken my heart that there are children who needed a home. Our children needed a family.”

She met Kurt Huber while both attended seminary in Berkeley, Calif., and she told him her feelings about adopting children.

“For us it was a choice,” she said.

“The experience has been very positive for us,” he said.

The younger children attend school in Monroe, where the family lives, and Rowan attends a performing arts school in New Haven. Jared is a graduate of Masuk High School.

“We try to coordinate our schedules,” Ellen Huber said. “We’re the taxis.”

These days, their home life “is all about the kids,” she said, and the couple’s profession allows them flexibility to attend to their needs, such as taking them to doctors appointments and activities.

On Sundays, some of the children attend church services in Easton, and some in Monroe, and the couple sometimes conduct joint services.

A downside of having parents in the pulpit is that the family doesn’t sit in church together, Ellen Huber said.

And because church responsibilities make it impossible to cook Easter dinner, “we go on a hike and go out to eat,” she said. The family also enjoys trips to the beach and to museums.

Sharing the same profession “works for us in our lifestyle,” she said.

“We’re very supportive of each other. We’re on call 24/7.”

Some of the Huber children serve as acolytes, while others attend Camp Washington, the official camp of the Episcopal Church in Connecticut, and various Episcopal youth events across the country.

Called to the priesthood

A native of Pennsylvania, Ellen Huber is a graduate of Yale Divinity School, and for her, serving as a rector “was a calling. As a child I felt called to be an Episcopal priest. I didn’t know women couldn’t be priests. Nobody told me. I might have gotten discouraged.”

By the time she was ready to enter seminary, the ordination of women to the Episcopal priesthood had been approved, and her first position was assistant to the rector at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in New Haven.

She has fond words for her Easton congregation.

“The people who come to Christ Church are warm and loving,” she said. “They’re the most amazing people.”

People visiting the church for the first time would “find people who are very open and welcoming and committed to practicing their spirituality in everyday life and finding God in the natural world,” she said.

Huber sees “a shift in attendance” in the Episcopal Church.

“People are just as spiritual, but they’re looking for a different way to access that spirituality,” she said. “The world is anxious. An important role of the church is to be a place of peace and safety and openness to help keep anxiety down.

“The Christian story is that of going into pain and suffering and coming out to joy. There’s more to the story than suffering and pain. There’s joy and hope. We need to hear it every day.”

Huber was raised as an Episcopalian and feels comfortable with its “connection to the world. It’s a church where we can question and grow. The social service component is very appealing.”

Christ Church hosts residents of the Bridgeport Rescue Mission at an annual square dance, and the church supports a mission school in Haiti.

“We’re looking to see what God is calling us to do in the world,” Huber said.

Christ Church Nursery School, a mission of the church, serves 29 families and 31 children and is directed by Ann Leibel.

The church has a Sunday school and a choir, and Huber leads meditation walks and retreats on the church property.

“We have the best sledding hill in Easton,” she said.

While Christ Church was built in the 1960s, St. Peter’s in Monroe “is an old, historic church, built between 1802 and 1807,” Kurt Huber said

Like his wife, he was raised in the Episcopal Church.

A native of Michigan, he planned to pursue a career in computers when he attended college.

“I just became more and more connected to church,” he said, and he previously served as assistant to the rector at Trinity Church in Newtown.

He said he likes the liturgy of the Episcopal Church and that “people can find a community in a church.”

His parishioners helped raise money for a nursery school in Mozambique, and closer to home, they feed homeless residents through the Chapel on the Green in New Haven.

They also collected Easter baskets for 30 children in the care of the state Department of Children and Families, and they collect food for the Monroe Food Pantry.

St. Peter’s hosts a fish fry on three Fridays in Lent.

“It’s a great community event,” Huber said, and there’s also a blessing of the animals on the Green, an Apple Festival and a Christmas tree lighting.

St. Peter’s has a newly refurbished organ, originally built in 1952.

“The organ sounds bright and beautiful,” he said.

Christ Church also emphasizes townwide events, hosting a Blessing of the Animals in October, a Christmas tree lighting and a carol sing, and a Summer Music Fest that will take place for the first time on Wednesdays, July 12, 19 and 26 and Aug. 2, with rain dates on Thursdays.

Musical groups such as the Easton Banjo Society, Hitch and the Giddyup and Amber Anchor will perform at the Music Fest, and there will be food trucks.

Christ Church Sunday services are conducted at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. and services are at 8 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. at St. Peter’s.

There are 120 families who are active members at St. Peter’s and about the same number at Christ Church.

Parishioners at St. Peter’s hail from Monroe and Newtown, and Christ Church serves families from Easton, Monroe, Fairfield, and Newtown.

Praise from parishioners

Tracy Carlucci, the music minister at Christ Church and a church member, has high praise for Huber, affectionately called “Mother Ellen” by parishioners.

“She is a remarkable woman — nurturing, fun, intelligent, and

humble — who ‘walks the walk,’ as they say,” Carlucci said. “Her sermons are a highlight every Sunday, setting the tone for the coming week, as she inspires us all to find more peace, more kindness and more love for ourselves and the world around us.”

Andrew Zumwalt-Hathaway, Christ Church’s senior warden of the vestry, also finds Huber’s sermons inspiring.

“Every week she draws from current events — some tragic, some

celebratory — from writers of every faith, and from her own experiences to interpret scripture in a way that inspires and reminds us that love, forgiveness and redemption are for everyone to experience,” Zumwalt-Hathaway said.

“While her words are inspiring and healing, it is her actions that speak

loudest to her convictions. She and her husband have created a unique

family by providing a loving home and family for five beautiful children

whose own parents could not raise them. She is a woman of service to her community as well.”

Amy Strachan, a 17-year church member who sings in the choir, said Huber is “the best thing that ever happened at our church. She cares about everybody. She’s full of life and is always going out of her way to help people. She is probably the nicest person you’ll ever meet.”

“My late husband, Will Tressler, thought she was such a compassionate speaker and used brilliant references in her sermons to try to capture the spirit of truth,” said Katy Tressler, a Christ Church member since 1982.

“She sees the good in everyone and is a very loving and supportive leader with a great sense of humor. She’s a very positive person and a wonderful, loving parent.”

And in Monroe, St. Peter’s Church member Nancy Johnson is one of many who praised the leadership of Kurt Huber.

“We at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Monroe are blessed to have Rev. Kurt Huber as our rector and leader for the past 15 years,” Johnson said. “I was on the search committee when we chose Kurt to be our new rector. He was the No. 1 choice for all of us. We were impressed from the start. He was younger than most former rectors, but it didn’t take long for our parishioners to embrace his energetic style. He’s extremely family-oriented, making children and families a priority and welcome at church on any given Sunday.

“He’s very smart and in tune with today’s world and is particularly

tech-savvy. He has a strong passion and commitment to outreach and helping others, particularly the less fortunate.”

“Rev. Kurt is such an asset to St. Peter’s,” said parishioner Gwen Rice. “He is warm, welcoming and truly shows his love for St. Peter’s, his parishioners, his family, and the Lord. We are blessed to have him!”

Serving their churches is a good fit for both Ellen and Kurt Huber.

“I’m an introvert,” Kurt Huber said. “I mull things over. I read scripture and ask, ‘How does it apply to today?’”

“I’m an extrovert,” Ellen Huber said. “I love to preach. I’m very non-judgmental and accepting and compassionate.”

Ellen Huber refers to a quote by Eloy Cruz, a pastor who did missionary work with former President Jimmy Carter.

“You only have to have two loves in your life, for God and for the person in front of you at any particular time.”

“That’s how I try to live my life,” she said.