Baseball: Masuk takes it to Bunnell Bulldogs

Masuk High’s baseball team pounded out 13 runs over the first two innings en route to a 15-2 thumping of Bunnell High in Stratford on Wednesday afternoon.

The Panthers improved to 10-4 overall and 5-2 in South-West Conference play.

Bunnell fell to 3-11 and 2-5 in the conference.

Starting and winning pitcher Jack Rose helped his own cause with a two-run double in a six-run first inning. Rose had three singles in the game.

Luke Shaffer, who pitched the final frame, knocked in a pair of first-inning runs with a single. Leadoff batter Nick Dellapiano, in his second at bat of the opening frame, drove in two more with a single.

Kevin Papscoe, who had two hits, drove in a run with a single in the second inning.

Vincent Sampieri had an RBI double, and Nick Lorusso and Shaffer also drove in runs in the second.

Enzo Merlonghi had two singles, two walks and two runs scored in the game.

Mike Marcella had two singles and two runs scored.

Brett Cahill singled and scored.

Patrick Lazzaro and Chris Nicolia combined to reach base four times and scored three runs, with Nicolia coming up with an RBI triple out of the eighth spot in the batting order.

James McGregor Donnelly pitched the sixth inning in relief of Rose, who struck out 10 batters in his five innings of work. Rose allowed four hits, walked one and hit a batter.

McGregor Donnelly and Shaffer each struck out two batters, giving the Panther pitching staff 14 in the game.

Bunnell scored its two runs in the third inning when Justin Herrera smacked a two-run single, driving in Emiliano Jasso who had singled, and Hathaway Roper who had doubled.