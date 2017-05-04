Softball: Masuk High wins big in five inning tilt

Erica Pullen went 4-for-5 with seven RBIs to lead an 18-hit attack for the Masuk High’s softball team in its 24-1 mercy-rule five-inning victory over Bunnell High in Stratford on Wednesday.

Coach Leigh Barone’s club improved to 12-2. Bunnell is 4-10.

Alexandra Lichvar went 3-for-4 with a single, a double, a triple, and five RBIs.

Pullen, hit a home run, a triple and two singles.

Gretchen Bunovsky had two singles and an RBI.

Jenna Hall had a double and an RBI.

Alexa Bacoulis had a single, a double, and two RBIs.

Madison Procyk had a double, a home run, and three RBIs.

Montana Killoran had a single.

Megan McFarland had a single and an RBI.

Emily Lange went 2-for-3 with two singles.