Girls golf: Masuk defeats Brookfield by one stroke

Kaitlyn Logan and Emma Breyan shot matching rounds of 46 to lead the Masuk High girls golf team in its 199-200 victory over Brookfield High on Wednesday.
Hannah Epifano fired a 52 and Emma Michetti a 55.
Kaitlyn Logan and Emma Breyan shot matching rounds of 46 to lead the Masuk High girls golf team in its 199-200 victory over Brookfield High on Wednesday.
Hannah Epifano fired a 52 and Emma Michetti a 55.
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement
© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Monroe Courier, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484