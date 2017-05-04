Monroe Courier

Girls golf: Masuk defeats Brookfield by one stroke

By Monroe Courier on May 4, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Kaitlyn Logan and Emma Breyan shot matching rounds of 46 to lead the Masuk High girls golf team in its 199-200 victory over Brookfield High on Wednesday.

Hannah Epifano  fired a 52 and Emma Michetti a 55.

Related posts:

  1. Girls golf: Panthers drop Stratford
  2. Girls golf: Hammer third in SWC tourney
  3. Girls golf: Masuk upends Bunnell
  4. Girls golf: Kaitlyn Logan medals for Panthers

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Library to host blood drive on Saturday Next Post Girls lacrosse: Masuk wins 9-8 decision from Brookfield
About author
Monroe Courier

Monroe Courier


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Monroe Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Monroe Courier, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress