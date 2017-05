The Masuk High girls lacrosse team turned back Brookfield High, 9-8, on Wednesday.

Gabby Beckettt scored five goals for the Panthers.

Katie Jelliffe scored two goals.

Jackie Bennett and Jess Bennett had one goal each.

Bella Mederis made five saves in net and Rebecca Resnick one.

Tessa Ryan scored three goals and Eliza Lloyd two for the Bobcats.