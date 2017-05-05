Board of Education: Freshman sports on the chopping block

John Battista, the assistant superintendent, provided figures to the Board of Education that revealed that Monroe already has the highest sports fee within its District Reference Group (DRG) and of the SWC schools.

While putting together the budget, the Board of Education put freshman sports on the financial chopping block after Gov. Dannel P. Malloy slashed the town’s funding and Education Cost Sharing (ECS) grant in his proposed budget that was released in February. In response to the budget cuts, the Board of Education moved forward with cutting its budget so it was at a 0% increase compared to the previous year’s $54.6-million.

However, to get to zero, the school board had to reduce this year’s budget proposal by more than 3%. To cut the budget, the district compiled a list of items to reach zero, which included cutting staff, slashing the technology budget, and cutting fifth grade band and orchestra as well as funding for freshman sports.

Battista said the district is waiting to finalize some of the cuts until after the state finishes the budget.

“As far as cuts are concerned, it is our hope that … maybe we won’t be cut as much as they thought and maybe there will be a way to eliminate all the cuts that we had,” he said.

Numbers game

Battista presented the Board of Education with information in response to questions it had about the popularity and costs related to district sports.

Battista told the members that if they increased the sports surcharge from $250 to $300 per person, with a family cap at $1,250, the district would receive an estimated $40,000. Freshman sports costs the district $20,000. Battista said the $40,000 figure is based on the assumption that students will maintain the same participation rate.

“But we know when we increase surcharges, participation rates go down a little bit,” he said.

According to data based on the 2016-17 freshman participation rates, Battista said, it would cost an additional $122.70 per student athlete more than the existing $250 surcharge for freshmen to have fully funded freshman sports. He said it would cost freshman athletes $372.70 to participate in freshman sports to cover the cost.

When Battista showed the board members how the district’s surcharges compared to those of others in Monroe’s DRG and other SWC schools, he revealed that Monroe has the highest surcharges in both categories.

For the family surcharge cap, Monroe is the highest in the DRG and it ties with Trumbull for the highest sports surcharge, at $250. Compared to the SWC schools, Monroe had the highest surcharge and family cap.

“Increasing it $50, like we talked about, would really put us at the highest at the DRG and the SWC,” Battista said.

Teams

Battista said Masuk currently has eight freshman teams, including boys soccer, field hockey, football, girls soccer, girls volleyball, boys basketball, girls basketball, and baseball.

Battista said there are five SWC freshman boys soccer teams and that they had 15 games scheduled, with two being postponed. For freshman field hockey there are nine SWC teams and they had 13 games scheduled and two postponed. There are 10 freshman football SWC teams and they played 10 games. There are five freshman girls soccer SWC teams and they played two of the 12 games scheduled. He also said there are eight freshman girls volleyball SWC teams, 13 freshman boys basketball SWC teams, nine freshman girls basketball SWC teams, and 11 freshman baseball SWC teams.

Board of Education chair Donna Lane said the best-case scenario would be for the state’s budget cuts to be more lenient than anticipated so the district won’t have to make cuts to programs like freshman sports. She also said the board will hold off on finalizing the cuts for as long as possible.

“If it comes down to this, we’re unfortunately going to have to make a decision. Hopefully, it won’t come to that,” she said.