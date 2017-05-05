Board of Education outlines superintendent search

Assistant Superintendent John Battista has been selected to act as the interim superintendent while the Board of Education finds someone to fill the position.

Superintendent Jim Agostine announced that he will be retiring as of June 30. Once he steps down, Battista will take over the position on July 1, with Jack Zamary, the current director of IT and operations, acting as the interim assistant superintendent. Both Battista and Zamary will serve in their respective positions until June 30, 2018.

Board of Education Chair Donna Lane said the school board will form a formal superintendent search committee in September and that it will include board members as well as teachers and Monroe parents.

“Once we have our plans finalized on what we’re looking for, we’ll go out to bid on companies that do superintendent searches,” Lane said.

The committee will interview the different companies. Once the company is selected, it will start searching for candidates and present the committee with résumés of those who fit what the committee is looking for. Lane said the committee will review the résumés and select the people it is interested in interviewing.

After the first round of interviews, the committee will “whittle it down” until there are two final candidates.

“Once we have our two finalists we will announce them. We bring them to the district, we go to their districts and meet with their teachers and staff and Boards of Education,” she said. “Then we’ll make our final decision, make an offer, and then that person would commence on July 1, 2018.”