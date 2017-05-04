Monroe Courier

Girls tennis: Lady Panthers defeat Red Devils

By Monroe Courier on May 4, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Masuk High girls tennis team defeated Stratford High, 6-1, on Wednesday.

Singles: Jessica Kumar (M) won 6-3, 6-4; Sneha Sureshanand (M) def. Emily Shaw 7-6 (1), 6-2; Danielle Lazzaro (M) def. Shannon Meisel 6-1, 7-5; Violet Carlson (M) def. Jenique Richards 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles: Michelle Cobuzzi/Michelle Antony (M) def. Ndidi Anekwe/Maia Dufane 7-5, 6-0; Julia Vincent/Sabrina Campos (M) def. Kelly Londa/Ashley Gramajo 3-6, 6-0, 6-4; Allison Bourisquot/Martha Polanco (S) def. Alyssa Luise/Margaret Kokorda 6-0, 6-0.

Related posts:

  1. Girls tennis: Masuk defeats Stratford
  2. Boys basketball: Panthers cut magic number to one
  3. Boys golf: Masuk tops Stratford
  4. Girls lacrosse: Masuk triumphs over Stratford

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Girls lacrosse: Masuk wins 9-8 decision from Brookfield
About author
Monroe Courier

Monroe Courier


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Monroe Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Monroe Courier, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress