Girls tennis: Lady Panthers defeat Red Devils

The Masuk High girls tennis team defeated Stratford High, 6-1, on Wednesday.
Singles: Jessica Kumar (M) won 6-3, 6-4; Sneha Sureshanand (M) def. Emily Shaw 7-6 (1), 6-2; Danielle Lazzaro (M) def. Shannon Meisel 6-1, 7-5; Violet Carlson (M) def. Jenique Richards 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: Michelle Cobuzzi/Michelle Antony (M) def. Ndidi Anekwe/Maia Dufane 7-5, 6-0; Julia Vincent/Sabrina Campos (M) def. Kelly Londa/Ashley Gramajo 3-6, 6-0, 6-4; Allison Bourisquot/Martha Polanco (S) def. Alyssa Luise/Margaret Kokorda 6-0, 6-0.