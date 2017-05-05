Monroe Courier

School briefs: May 5

By TinaMarie Craven on May 5, 2017 in Schools · 0 Comments

During Monday’s Board of Education meeting, members recognized students for joining the military and checked in with the student representatives about AP testing and Prom.

Exemplary people

The Board of Education recognized three students for enrolling in the military after they graduate from Masuk High School. Masuk principal Joe Kobza said he was honored to introduce the students.

Thomas Shiskin has enrolled in the Marine reserves and will be studying video game design and modeling at the New England Institute of Technology. After he finishes his degree there he will be on active duty with the Marines. Evan Murray will be joining the Air Force ROTC program at Southern Connecticut State University in the fall. Justin Scianna has joined the Army.

Board of Education chair Donna Lane wished the students luck in their future endeavours.

Student representatives

The student representatives informed the Board of Education members that the Freshman Formal is on May 5. Michelle Cobuzzi also said that there will be a Dancing with the Stars event for Special Education students in the greater Bridgeport area on May 5. William Santee told the board members that Masuk students are currently taking their AP tests, which take place over a two week period. The seniors and juniors will have a mock crash on May 9 to simulate the dangers of drinking and driving before the prom. The Prom will take place on May 12.

School ranking

The U.S. News & World Report ranked Masuk High School was ranked as the 13th best high school in Connecticut and received a silver medal. Masuk was also ranked as the 881st best high school in the country out of 20,000 high schools.

Related posts:

  1. Board of Education briefs Sept. 6
  2. School board passes budget
  3. Manjos says Finance won’t go nuclear on schools
  4. Board of Education to finalize cuts after vote

Tags: , ,

Previous Post May 5 senior calendar Next Post Stepney roof project to begin later this month
About author
TinaMarie Craven

TinaMarie Craven


TinaMarie Craven is the editor of the Monroe Courier. Prior to working for the Courier she was the editor of the Lewisboro Ledger. She graduated from Ithaca College with a BA in Journalism and Politics in 2015.

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Monroe Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Monroe Courier, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress