Vigil to raise awareness for addiction

Masuk High School will host a Vigil for Addiction Awareness and Walk for Hope on Monday, May 22 at 6 p.m. at the Masuk track.

The event will be sponsored by Alcohol & Drug Awareness of Monroe (ADAM), Community Addiction & Recovery Education & Support (C.A.R.E.S.) and Masuk with the goal of raising awareness and reducing the stigma of drug addiction.

The vigil will include several speakers who will share their personal stories of the devastating effects of drug addiction on families and the community, as well as offer hope to those struggling with substance abuse. The 45 minute program will include a moment of silence following the reading of names of loved ones who have lost their lives due to addiction. To include a family member’s name in remembrance, please contact Barb Yeager at [email protected].

The Walk for Hope will immediately follow the vigil. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. and the cost is $10 for adults and $5 for students. T-shirts will be given to the first 200 walkers. All proceeds will be donated to the Herren Project, a non-profit foundation that provides recovery support, educational programs and resources for those taking the first steps toward sobriety.

Inclement weather will move the vigil inside to the Masuk cafeteria; the Walk will be held rain or shine. For more information contact [email protected].