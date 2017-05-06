Parks and Rec offers art programs

For additional program information and registration, visit the Parks and Recreation website at www.MonroeRec.org. Please register early to secure your spot and avoid having programs cancelled due to low enrollment.

May Tween Escape

Text a friend and meet at the ArtSmart! Studio located at 152 Lynn Drive for a creative evening out. This monthly workshop series provides a great opportunity to socialize in a safe setting with other creative minds and projects sure to please the more sophisticated tween artist. The May project is “Funky Florals/Zen Doodling” with ink and watercolor. Workshop is for 10-14 year olds on Friday, May 19 from 7-9:30 p.m. Fee: $35 resident/$40 non-resident. For program information, contact Kathy Vincent at [email protected]

ArtSmart! – Summer Art Workshops

Workshops are for children ages 7-14. Each week runs 9 to 12 p.m. and is held at ArtSmart! Studio, 152 Lynn Drive, Monroe. For program information, contact Kathy Vincent at [email protected]

The Magic Garden – Kick off the summer with a wondrous workshop week filled with fine art and crafting by the garden from June 19 – June 23. Projects will include still life, landscape, abstract design, mosaics, clay and more! A “Full” and “Abbreviated” week are available.

Animals in Art – A wild week of animal themed fine art and crafting designed to encourage an appreciation of the beauty of wildlife from June 26 to June 30. Projects include watercolor and acrylic painting, pastel and charcoal drawing, printmaking, collage, sculpture and more!

Whimsy and Wonder Mini Workshop – Enjoy this holiday week with fine art and crafting inspired by the imagination from July to July 7. Mixed media projects will include nature abstractions, fantasy landscape, magical creatures, zen doodling and crafts that celebrate the wonder of you!

Art Around the World – This fine art and crafting workshop celebrates beautiful art from cultures around the world Aug. 7 to Aug. 11. Young artists are invited to pack their paints and palettes and embark on a creative journey to Asia, Russia, Africa, Sweden, South America, Australia and more…it’s going to be a wonderful trip.

Illustration Inspiration – Wrap up the summer with this fine art and crafting workshop inspired by famous illustrators and literary favorites from Eric Carle to Harry Potter, all with a twist of sophistication Aug. 14 to Aug. 18. Young artists will discover how modern illustrators were influenced by classical artists and will experiment with their creative techniques…paper and textile collage, charcoal and pastel, pen and ink, printmaking, watercolor, canvas painting and more. No “story times” here – just exciting art!

Young Olympians – Intro to Track & Field

Calling all future Olympic athletes! Join our low-key running and athletic program which will build confidence in any sport that you may play. The program will be filled each week with sprinting, jumping, running middle distances, throwing turbo javelin and shotput, just to name a few things we have planned. Learn good training habits and exercise while getting yourself fit for life. Program is for children in grades K-8 and be held Tuesdays (June 27, July 11, 18 & 25) at 6:00-7:30 pm. Location: The Ed Butler Track at Masuk. Fee: $45.

Wolfe Park – 2017 Summer Season

Passes/Stickers available Saturday, May 13

Wolfe Park vehicle stickers and swimming passes plus Lake Zoar passes will be available at the Wolfe Park pool bathhouse located at 285 Cutlers Farm Road starting May 13. Hours for passes and stickers from May 13 to May 26 are 12–6 p.m. daily. Hours from May 27 to June 18 are 12 to 6 p.m. weekdays and 10:00 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekends. Beginning June 19, passes and stickers are available noon to 8 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekends. You will need to bring your driver’s license and car registration(s). For Lake Zoar passes available to Monroe residents only, a driver’s license, vehicle registration for the vehicle pulling the boat, boat registration and Safe Boating Certificate must be presented. Seasonal cost is $70 and consists of one vehicle pass; daily fee is $30. If you have multiple vehicles, you must purchase a pass for each.

Passes may also be purchased and renewed on-line at the Parks and Recreation website www.MonroeRec.org. By purchasing on-line, waiting times at the sales window will be greatly reduced. Simply create a household account if not already established and purchase the passes. Once purchased, please go to the Wolfe Park pool bathhouse to have your picture taken and receive your passes. Please remember to save last year’s passes as they can be reused after renewing 2017 memberships. Only new members will receive new passes. Lost/stolen passes result in a reprint fee ($10 resident/$20 non-resident).

A vehicle sticker is required to park in the pool area paved parking lot and for admission at Great Hollow Lake starting May 27 through Labor Day. Those without stickers can utilize the overflow non-sticker parking lot at Wolfe Park. Vehicle stickers are free to residents. Lake entrance for residents without a vehicle sticker is $5/car; non-resident fee is $10/car. Please visit our website at www.MonroeRec.org for additional information.

Wolfe Park Pool

Wolfe Park Pool will open Saturday, May 27. Pool hours from May 27 to June 18 are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekends (no pool use weekdays). Pool hours from June 19 to 22 are 3:00–8:00 pm weekdays and 10:00 am–8:00 pm weekends. From June 23 to Labor day, pool hours are 12:00–8:00 pm weekdays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekends. Season pool passes can be purchased online at www.MonroeRec.org and picked up at the pool bath house or purchased at the pool bathhouse. Please visit the Parks and Recreation website for additional information on season passes and daily fees for the pool.