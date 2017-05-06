Hunsberger kicks off campaign

On Friday night, Dan Hunsberger officially announced his candidacy for the November election for First Selectman of Monroe. The event was hosted by Hunsberger and his wife Karin at their home.

Speaking to a full house, he addressed his supporters with a message of hope, and a vision for a better Monroe over the next decade.

“Over the eight years Monroe’s Mill rate has gone up by over 20%. This burden has strained our school budgets, impacted town services and programs,” said Hunsberger. ”We, the people of Monroe, need the leadership, focus and resolve to stop managing by crisis. We need to share a vision and make the tough decisions that will reverse our course and put our town’s future on a better path. That is what this campaign is about.”

The capacity crowd of supporters included high school activists, invested citizens across the political spectrum and veteran democratic leaders.

“What’s so exciting about Dan’s campaign is that it speaks to people, not politics,” said Pat Paniccia, Chairwoman of the DTC. “The campaign has strong support from town Democrats, but tonight we see Unaffiliated voters and Republicans supporting Dan as well. When you see that, you know the focus is on Monroe and not just politics as usual.”

“I’ve spent my career growing businesses, and currently on the state technology council doing economic development, education and policy advocacy for business.” Andy Greenawalt campaign manager of Hunsberger 2017, said.“Until recently I was unaffiliated, but Dan won me over in a big way. He gets what needs to happen to make it easier to do business in town, and that is the key to alleviating the burdensome, unneeded restrictions that hold us back. That’s the key to getting Monroe headed in a sustainable direction. You can see that in the broad support he’s attracted here tonight.”