Masuk to launch tech pilot program

American Studies students at Masuk High School in 2017-18 will be trying out the new One-to-One Chromebook program next year.

Last week the Board of Education agreed to implement a One-to-One pilot program, in which the district will be given 50 Chromebook laptops for students to use in the classroom. The laptops are entirely funded by a grant, so the 50 laptops will “not cost the taxpayers anything,” Jack Zamary, the director of IT and operations for the school district, said.

“One-to-One is simply one device per student,” he said. “They’re assured that they have one device provided by the district for each student.”

Classroom use

The One-to-One program will allow students to use technology in the classroom, without placing parents in the position of being required to purchase a laptop for their student. Zamary also said the program will help teachers make more efficient use of their time by having all the students utilizing the same exact software, programs and operating systems. He said that with all the students using the same Chromebooks in the classroom, the teacher won’t have to worry about troubleshooting for different types of computers, which would streamline instruction.

“When you’re working more with a single operating system, there’s less to consider. It’s hard to be in a room with iPads, Macs, PCs, Chrome — it’s hard. There’s a lot to consider,” he said. “The more we streamline, there is more efficiency for students and for teachers.”

He also said technology is already embedded into Masuk’s curriculum, so it wouldn’t alter the lesson plans.

Zamary said the district currently uses a Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) model, but that it signs out 35 to 40 laptops a day to students who forget to bring their device or whose battery died.

Under the One-to-One program, Zamary said, the district would be able to maintain the security of the devices while at school and provide needed updates to the computers at any time because his laptop would have access to all the district’s Chromebooks.

“With security, if there’s an issue, I can get on there 24/7 to change something. If it’s a student-owned device, I can’t do that,” he said.

Zamary also said that students are not permitted to use BYODs when participating in secure testing.

Preparing for the future

Zamary said it’s becoming increasingly more important to incorporate technology into the curriculum. According to Zamary, more than 50% of jobs currently require some degree of technological skills, and the Bureau of Labor Statistics anticipates that figure will increase to 77% of jobs over the next decade.

“We’d be hard pressed to think of a job that doesn’t use technology in some way, shape or form,” Zamary said. “Really, our mission as a district is to prepare our kids for the future, and if we’re doing that, then we have to consider how best to give them the tools that they’re going to use in the workforce.”

The district’s pilot program with One-to-One does not require next year’s American Studies students to participate in the program. Zamary said students and parents will be given three different options under the program’s user agreement. He said participants may choose to opt out and bring their own device to school, they may participate in the program and pay a $50 insurance fee for using the new Chromebook, or they may participate in the program without buying the insurance. However, if they use the device and don’t take the insurance, the family will have to pay for any repairs if the student broke the device.