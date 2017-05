Boys track: Masuk three-peats in Colonial Division

The Masuk High boys track team won the SWC Colonial Division title for the third consecutive season on Monday.

Trevor Rooney broke Masuk’s 53-year-old long jump record with a 22-2 jump, as coach Ed Butler’s Panthers defeated Bethel, 110-40, New Fairfield, 138-12 and previously unbeaten New Milford, 84-66.

Masuk is 12-1.

4×800 8:40 NF (Anthony Galino, Kory Rautter, Shane Havck, Jerald Lambert) 4×100 44.7 M (Trevor Rooner, Chris Reagan, Max Mastrorocco, Johnathan Culp), 110H 18.2 NM Brad Johnson, 100 11.2 M Culp, Jav 165-4 NM Craig Shanahan, 1600 4:33 M Moetiz Shilleh, LJ 22-2 M Rooney, 400 52.6 M Reagan, 800 2:01.3 NM Charlie Osborne, 300H 42.8 M Brendan Moretti, TJ 40-4.5 NM Kevin Batternay, 200 23.9 NM Michael Tarby, Disc 128-3 NM Shanahan, 3200 9:57 M Andrew Whitney, HJ 5-8 B Brett Schuett, SP 45-9 M Lou Duh, 4×400 3:34.3 NM (Marona Lima, Shanahan, Tarby, Osborne), PV 11-0 NM Matson.