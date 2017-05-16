Governor’s revised budget cuts additional funds from Monroe

The town was stunned by the proposed $7-million cut in funding proposed by Governor Dannel P. Malloy in February, on Monday he released a revised budget that suggests cutting $9,713,045 from Monroe.

Malloy’s new budget reduces state funding to Monroe by 132%. The $1,530,266 special education funding that was promised in Malloy’s February budget has been eliminated.

Malloy said that after receiving less revenue than anticipated he had to tweak his budget to make it more balanced.

“The state must live within its means. We cannot spend more than we take in. That’s why, when revenue came in lower than expected in April, we went back to the table to redraft our budget proposal,” Malloy said. “This session, the best outcome we can achieve for the people of the state is to adopt a responsible, balanced budget that does not rely heavily on new or increased taxes.”

Under Malloy’s new budget Monroe would lose all funding for Education Cost Sharing (ECS) grants, special education funding, grants for municipal projects,and the Municipal Revenue Sharing Grant. The revised budget also notes that Monroe would have to pay $2,960,829 for the teacher’s pension fund.

Under Malloy’s new budget the town would receive a total of $612,829 in state funding that breaks down into:

Town Aid Road Grant $352,499

LOCIP funds $24,601

Adult education $13,779

These new figures are even lower than the $842,622 he allocated to Monroe in February.

The town passed it’s $82.8-million budget in early April, which featured a decrease in spending across the board. Prior to the referendum Board of Finance chair Mike Manjos said the Board of Finance created the budget based on the assumption that the state would be cutting an estimated $4 million from Monroe instead of $7-million.

However what is the town supposed to do now that they are facing $9.7-million slash in funding?