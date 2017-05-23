Masuk’s own Barnum Queen

A junior at Masuk High School was recently named the 2017 Barnum Queen.

Kelsey Coville was crowned by the Barnum Festival in Bridgeport. The festival selects one king and queen from the Bridgeport area high schools.

Candidates must be in the eleventh grade, scholastically in the upper fifth percentile of their class, demonstrate solid leadership abilities and develop alliances necessary to achieve goals, as well as support fellow students in their academic, non-academic, and/or social endeavors. The judges consider the participation of the candidate in their own school clubs and organizations as well as their participation in local community organizations. The extracurricular activities of the candidates are also considered.

The contestants were interviewed by a panel of judges who chose the winners based on their records of academic leadership, enthusiasm and social skills.