Monroe celebrates Trails Day on June 3

Connecticut is set to host Connecticut Trails Day, the largest National Trails Day celebration in the nation with more 200 free events scheduled statewide on June 3 and June 4.

This annual celebration features activities for everyone, including hiking, biking, horseback riding, running, trail maintenance, kayaking, educational walks, bird watching, letterboxing and more. These events are guided by knowledgeable volunteers from local hiking clubs, parks and recreation departments, state agencies, conservation organizations, historic groups, education programs and land trusts.

In Monroe, join Park Ranger David Solek June 3 at the second parking lot on Old Fish House Road off Webb Circle for a family-style nature walk over the Yellow Trail at Webb Mountain Park, starting at 9:45 a.m. The hike is co-sponsored by the Monroe Parks and Recreation Department, Monroe Conservation and Water Resources Commission and Monroe Land Trust and Tree Conservancy. It runs rain or shine.

As part of National Trails Day, a nationwide hiking initiative established by the American Hiking Society in 1993, Connecticut’s weekend-long celebration is coordinated by the Connecticut Forest & Park Association, a nonprofit organization dedicated to conserving Connecticut’s land, trails and natural resources. This long-standing event celebrates the state’s spectacular trails, the many joys and benefits they provide and the countless supporters and volunteers who make them possible.

The success of Connecticut Trails Day would not be possible without strong participation by organizations like the Department of Energy & Environmental Protection, Appalachian Mountain Club, land trusts, town agencies, outdoors-oriented businesses, hundreds of volunteers, dedicated sponsors and CFPA.

The full listing of events can be viewed on the online directory of events and interactive map at www.ctwoodlands.org/TD2017DIR.