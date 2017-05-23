Local scout earns Eagle

Bradley Grose of Troop 203 Monroe-Trumbull sponsored by St. Stephen’s Church, became the newly established troop’s first Eagle Scout last month.

Grose’s Eagle Project consisted of designing and constructing two permanent work tables, four step stools, re-decking and repairing an 11-year-old bridge and the clearing of two trails at Webb Mountain Discovery Zone.

The project entailed assessing appropriate locations for the tables, raising money for and also selecting appropriate materials that would withstand weathering and heavy use. In addition, he had to determine the environmentally appropriate extensions to existing trails around the two vernal pool areas. He completed his project in a little less than a year, with more than 150 hours logged.