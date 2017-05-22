Walk for Hope works to reduce addiction stigma

Monday’s rain didn’t dampen spirits at the Walk for Hope Walkathon and Vigil.

The goal of the event was to raise awareness about addiction support while reducing the stigma. The vigil also honored those who lost their battle with addiction.

Matthew DeLuca, a recovering addict that started the Everyone Knows Someone campaign spoke about his experience as an addict.

“For a long time I hated myself because I was an addict,” DeLuca said. “Saying those words filled me with guilt and shame.”

The event raised more than $1,000 for the Herren Project, a non-profit foundation that provides recovery support, educational programs and resources for those taking the first steps toward sobriety.

The event was sponsored by Alcohol & Drug Awareness of Monroe (ADAM), Community Addiction & Recovery Education & Support (C.A.R.E.S) and Masuk High School.