Softball: Masuk High advances to SWC title game

The Masuk High softball team will play Pomperaug High for the South-West Conference championship at DeLuca Field in Stratford on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Coach Leigh Barone’s second-seeded Panthers defeated third-seeded New Milford, 16-2 in six innings of their semifinal round game played tonight at DeLuca.

Pomperaug (20-2, 15-0 SWC), the top seed, dispatched fourth-seeded Joel Barlow by a score of 7-2 in the second semi.

Masuk defeated Pomperaug 8-1 in a non-league game on April 12.

Pomperaug topped Masuk 4-0 on April 27.

he Panthers defeated New Milford twice in the regular season, 4-0 (non-league) and 12-5.

Sam Schiebe led Masuk’s 18-hit attack with four base hits in the semi.

She pitched the first five innings, allowing two runs one earned.

Madison Procyk pitched the final frame that ended on a double play started by Procyk and turned by Jenna Hall at shortstop.

Erica Pullen and Procyk each smacked three hits.

Alexa Bacoulis and Emily Lange had two hits apiece.

Hall, Gretchen Bunovsky, Meg McFarland and Allie Lichvar added hits.

Bacoulis and Procyk each drove in three runs.

Hall, Pullen and Lichvar had a pair of RBIs.

Bunovsky, McFarland and Lange each had RBIs.

It was 4-0 on three Panther hits and five Green Wave errors, before Masuk sent 12 batters to the plate in the top of the fourth inning (home team decided by coin flip).

Bacoulis had a two-run double and Procyk and Pullen each had two-run singles in the rally.

Procyk tripled home Hall, who had led off with a single, and scored on Lichvar’s RBI single in the fifth to make it 14-2.

Bacoulis had an RBI double in a four-run sixth.