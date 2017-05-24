Moore leads Senate passage of bill protecting ‘Safe Haven’ parents

Senator Marilyn Moore voted for a bill to strengthen protections for the adoptive and biological parents of infants under the state’s life-saving Safe Haven program on May 24.

The programs allows distressed parents to anonymously leave an infant at a hospital without fear of prosecution,

House Bill 7121 prohibits hospital employees from disclosing information about the infant or biological parent to the Department of Children and Families (DCF) in order to protect the anonymity of the biological parent and child. The bill is a direct response to a situation that occurred in Connecticut in 2016. A Safe Haven infant was removed from the custody of its soon-to-be adoptive mother Katie Leavitt, who had already been caring for the baby three months, after DCF learned from hospital staff that the child possibly had a sibling in state custody.

“No infant or family should have to endure such terrible and unnecessary heartache and this bill will help make sure of that,” Moore, Chair of the Human Services Committee, said. “In its 17 years of its existence, the Safe Haven law has helped save over two dozen babies in Connecticut. It’s truly a life-saving program and I’m glad we were able to pass this piece of legislation to make it even stronger.”

In addition to prohibiting hospitals from sharing information on the baby and parent with DCF, unless there’s reasonable cause to believe the infant was abused or neglected, the bill prohibits the commissioner from ordering a DNA test without a court order. It also establishes a time limit of 30 days for DCF to remove an infant from the adoptive family’s care, unless in the case of abuse. After passing unanimously in the House and Senate, the bill moves to the governor’s desk for his signature.

A Mother’s Devastation

In the summer of 2015, Leavitt of Farmington started the full DCF licensing process to be pre-approved as an adoptive home and was officially licensed by DCF on Dec. 15, 2015. On Jan. 12, 2016 she was notified by DCF of a two-day-old baby girl under the Safe Haven laws that was placed under her care and which she was eagerly waiting to adopt.

On Feb. 17, a judge granted the termination of the baby’s parental rights and approved a legal name change for the baby that she already considered as her daughter. The judge noticed that DCF ordered a DNA test to determine if there was a match to another baby, after learning from the hospital that another baby had also been dropped off the previous year under similar circumstances as the baby in Leavitt’s custody. DCF stated that it would be their intent to advocate for sibling visits.

Leavitt was given reassurance from DCF all along that she had nothing to fear. On March 2 she was notified that the DNA test was positive and that the baby would be placed with the family that would be adopting her sibling. Upon receiving the removal notice, DCF scheduled visits with the other adoptive family and Leavitt was not able to participate because she was told that she had no rights to the baby as she had been in her care for only three months.

On April 11, the baby was taken for a scheduled visit prior to a court hearing and never returned.

Safe Haven Law

This year is the 17th anniversary of the passage of Connecticut’s Safe Havens bill., The law enables a distressed parent to anonymously leave an infant at any hospital emergency room in Connecticut without fear of prosecution for abandonment, up to 30 days after birth. Though a nurse will ask the parent for their name and for medical information on the infant and parent, the parent does not have to provide that information.

DCF then obtains custody and places the baby with a family who is already licensed and intends to adopt the baby.

Safe Havens babies are placed into homes with families that adopt the child. In one instance in Connecticut, a Safe Havens baby was placed into a permanent home of a relative.

DCF provides support to the baby’s new family while terminating the biological parent’s parental rights so that the adoption can become final.

Since the effective date, October 1, 2000, 27 “Safe Havens” babies have been brought to an emergency room under the law, including one who was brought to Bridgeport Hospital in 2006.