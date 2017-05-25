Scout strikes gold with math club

In an effort to combat dementia one Masuk junior set out to help seniors strengthen their minds through math.

Nisha Honnaya started the Math for the Ages club at the high school, where students meet with seniors that have dementia or alzheimer’s from the Spring Meadows Assisted Living Facility in Trumbull. Her club went on to earn her the Girl Scout’s Gold Award for her efforts to raise dementia awareness within the community on April 1.

In addition to earning her Gold Award, Honnaya was named a Women’s Champion by the Alzheimer’s Association on May 19 for her work with Math of all Ages.

“I’m really excited that I was inducted and I think it’s such a great network that’s bringing attention to a very prevalent disease,” she said.

Honnaya had been working with the group for the past year while working on her Gold Award. She said she is looking forward to “collaborating with them and find new ways to make an impact” in the future.

Honnaya said she was inspired to start the club after witnessing her grandfather’s fight with dementia.

“As a family we saw how this took a toll on his health, his overall demeanor and personality,” she said.

While researching dementia Honnaya said she came across several studies that claimed math or “brain challenges” can stimulate senior’s brains.

Math for the Ages

“We do math exercises and math activities with the senior patients,” she said. “These activities are geared to provide cognitive stimulation to the seniors and during the interactions we hope that the seniors are also able to create meaningful relationships, they have conversations with new and young people that they are introduced to.”

Honnaya said the project could be challenging at times as some of the seniors were not always interested in completing the math problems, but that she found the work to be incredibly rewarding.

“I went into the whole project thinking that we would be doing a noble deed for the seniors in the community by doing something that would brighten their mornings,” she said

While the high school students were working with the seniors, Honnaya said the students learned a great deal about perseverance from them.

“We learn so much more from them, just by learning from their strength and their willingness to always keep trying despite suffering from a mental disease,” she said. “It was just so inspiring.”

Honnaya said she plans to continue working with Math for the Ages next year and that she wants to expand the program.

“Next year I want to expand Math for the Ages to more schools and have them partner with other senior centers,” she said.