Softball: Alexa Bacoulis drives in title-winning run

By Peter Vander Veer on May 24, 2017

Alexa Bacoulis’ hit in the bottom of the seventh inning gave Masuk High the SWC softball title. — David G. Whitham photo

Masuk High captured its first South-West Conference softball champion since 2013, and snapped Pomperaug High’s 20-game SWC winning streak, with a 5-4 win on Wednesday night at Stratford’s Frank DeLuca Hall of Fame Field.

Junior second baseman Alexa Bacoulis’ double to right center scored Gretchen Bunovsky with the winning run in the bottom of the seventh.

For Bacoulis, it was her 100th career hit.

The win improved coach Leigh Barone’s Masuk team’s record to 20-2.

Bacoulis, the game’s MVP, had two hits and drove in two runs on the night.

Erica Pullen had three hits for Masuk.

