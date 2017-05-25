Monroe Courier

Police warn of road closures along parade route

By TinaMarie Craven on May 25, 2017 in Lead News, News · 0 Comments

The Monroe Police Department warns residents of road closures along Sunday’s Memorial Day parade route.

The roads surrounding the route will be closed at 1:45 p.m. and no traffic will be allowed in either direction on Monroe Turnpike between the Town Green and the Monroe Turnpike (Route 111)/Elm Street intersection. Police said all side streets and shopping plazas will also be blocked preventing vehicles from entering onto the parade route.

“Please plan your activities in advance to avoid getting stuck on the day of the parade,” the department said.

The Memorial Day Parade is scheduled to start at 2 p.m.  The parade participants will assemble on Elm Street south of Monroe Turnpike. When the parade begins it will travel north on Monroe Turnpike up to the Town Green, where a Memorial Service and Wreath Laying Ceremony will take place.  

