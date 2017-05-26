Senior calendar May 26

The Monroe Senior Center is open Monday – Friday, 8:30 to 4:30, Wednesdays until 8 and Saturdays 8:30 to noon. Transportation by appointment. For additional information, call 203-452-2815.

The Senior Center’s Wilton Café is open for breakfast, lunch and take out, Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Friday, May 26

9:15 Easy Does It

9:30 Trip Registration

9:30 Hairdresser

10 Ballroom Dancing

10 Knit and Crochet

12:30 Mah Jongg

1 Pickleball

1 Chorus

Saturday, May 27

Memorial Weekend

Center closed

Monday, May 29

Memorial Weekend

Center closed

Tuesday, May 30

8:30 Yoga

9:30 Trip Registration

10 Yoga

10 Mexican Train

11:45 Pizza Party

12:30 Strings Concert

1:30 Bridge

Wednesday, May 31

9 TRIAD Walkers

9 Pinochle

9:15 Tai Chi – intermediate

11 Stretch and Strengthen

11 Canasta

1:30 Bridge

6 Support Group

6 Salsa

Thursday, June 1

9 Poker

9:30 Bridge

9:30 Chess

9:30 Mah Jongg

10 Ceramics

12:30 Movie

12:30 Duplicate Bridge

1:30 Bridge

Friday, June 2

9:15 Easy Does It

9:30 Trip Registration

9:30 Hairdresser

10 Ballroom Dancing

10 Knit and Crochet

12:30 Mah Jongg

1 Pickleball

1 Chorus

2017 Trips

June 15 — Twin River Casino and Show, RI

June 19 — The Tall Ships

July 11 — Mohegan Sun

Aug. 5-22 — Wyoming/S. Dakota (presentation 2/8/17 at 10)

Aug. 20 Museum without Walls

Sept. 11-18 – Galapagos Islands Cruise

Sept. 12 — Providence, Italian Style

Sept. 12-13 — “JONAH” at Sight & Sound Theater

Sept. 14 — Foxwoods Casino

Oct. 5-15 — Spain (presentation 3/8/17 at 10)

Oct. 20-27 — Bermuda Cruise

Nov. 1 — Mohegan Sun Casino

2018

March 6 – 20 South Pacific Wonders (presentation April 5 at 10)

April 26 – May 5 Switzerland, Austria and Bavaria (presentation Sept. 13 at 10)

Christ the Redeemer bus trips

Bus trip to Memphis all are welcome. Christ The Redeemer Knights of Columbus Milford. 9 days 8 nights to Memphis $743.00 includes motorcoach transportation, 8 nights lodging, 14 meals, admission to Graceland, Sun Studio, Rock n’ Soul Museum Tour of Memphis, free time on Beale Street, 4 nights at a Tunica area casino. Call John Benard for information and flier at (203) 877-2737