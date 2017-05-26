Norwalk River One Fly and Children’s Tournament postponed

This week’s rains have fed once drought-stricken rivers, but flows are so high that the inaugural Norwalk River One Fly and Children’s Tournament has been postponed. It was scheduled for tomorrow.

