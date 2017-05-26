Monroe Courier

Norwalk River One Fly and Children’s Tournament postponed

By Monroe Courier on May 26, 2017 in Lead News · 0 Comments

This week’s rains have fed once drought-stricken rivers, but flows are so high that the inaugural Norwalk River One Fly and Children’s Tournament has been postponed. It was scheduled for tomorrow.

The event, promoted on yesterday’s episode of Yankee Fisherman, will now be held June 10. The Mianus Chapter of Trout Unlimited will announce a new location in the coming days. More information can be found at mianustu.org.

Related posts:

  1. Police charge man with heroin possession after Route 34 stop
  2. Police crack down on distracted driving
  3. Vavrek will not seek re-election
  4. Truck accident spills 2,500 gallons of oil

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Walk for Hope: Residents raise addiction awareness
About author
Monroe Courier

Monroe Courier


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Monroe Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Monroe Courier, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress