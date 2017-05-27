Parks and Rec opens town pool for Memorial weekend

For additional program information and registration, visit the Parks and Recreation website at www.MonroeRec.org. Please register early to secure your spot and avoid having programs cancelled due to low enrollment.

Pool opens Memorial Day weekend

Wolfe Park Pool opens May 27. Pool hours from May 27 to June 18 are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekends (no pool use weekdays).

Pool hours from June 19 to 22 are 3 to 8 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekends. From June 23 to Labor day, pool hours are12 to 8 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekends. Season pool passes can be purchased online at www.MonroeRec.org and picked up at the pool bath house or purchased at the pool bathhouse. Residents can also obtained their vehicle stickers at the pool bath house during regular pool hours. Please visit the Parks and Recreation website for additional information on season passes and daily fees for the pool.

Our first Patron Appreciation Day at the pool is Monday, May 29 from 12 -5 p.m. Join us for a fun-filled day with music, games, food and prizes. Raffle tickets only $1. Seasonal pool pass or daily fee needed to attend.

Annual Character Dinner series

Join us Wednesday evenings at Great Hollow Lake and meet your favorite costumed characters and enjoy dinner at the lake’s concession area. This year’s line up will feature musical entertainment, face painting and special guests to add to the festivities. Great family fun 5 -7:30 p.m. The moonbounce will be available for only $1. Call the information line at 203-339-6167 after 3 p.m. for cancellations. Attempts to reschedule will be made however special guests and activities are not always available on alternate nights. Vehicle park sticker or vehicle entry fee ($5 per car/resident or $10 per car/non-resident) required for lake admission.

June 28 – Mickey and Minnie Mouse

July 5 – Captain America

July 12 – Bart Simpson

July 19 – Spiderman

July 26 – Scooby Doo

Discounted Tickets

The Parks and Recreation Department is selling for Lake Compounce, Six Flags and the CT Science Center that can be used on any day. Save time and avoid lines at the ticket booths. Lake Compounce tickets are $30 , Six Flags tickets are $40 (and CT Science Center tickets are $17. Tickets are only sold in the Parks and Recreation OfficeMonday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. They are not sold online. Call ahead (203-452-2806) and make sure we have tickets available.

Junior Golf Camp and Clinics

Get started in the game the correct way and improve under the watchful eye of PGA professionals. Program meets at Whitney Farms Golf Course.

Junior Camp curriculum includes rules and game etiquette, golf instruction including swing theory and on-course playing. Campers will receive camp gift and daily snacks. Geared for beginner to intermediate players, ages seven to 13. Camp held June 26-29 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fee: $150.

Junior Clinics will cover full swing and short game theory, drills and practice. Geared for players with limited to intermediate ability, ages nine to 15. Clinics held July 22 and 29 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Fee: $25 per class.

Professor Egghead

Professor Egghead Science Academy offers the coolest science and engineering programs for girls and boys in grades K-3. Summer is a time for kids to explore and we help them do just that. At the end of each session, students will receive an Egghead Degree. Location: TBA. Time: 9 a.m. to noon.Fees: $190 resident/$209 non-resident per session.

Inventors: The Egghead Inventors team has a big idea this session! Join the team to discover your inner genius. Students experiment with awesome inventions like helicopters, hovercrafts, rockets, catapults and learn the science behind what makes them work. Then they’ll create their very own inventions to take home at the end of each class. Program runs July 10 – 14.

Doctors: Paging all Eggheads! Come join the staff of Egghead Brainiacs this session! From germs to your nose, from brains to your bones, students investigate and explore mystery scents, bend their minds with eye-teasing illusions, mix up fake blood, make super hearing devices and tons more. Program runs July 17-23.

Secret Agents: Your mission? Become the world’s greatest secret agent. Egghead Agents will write with invisible inks, make spy tools like periscopes and spy glasses, and crack secret codes on their way to becoming super spies. Program runs July 24 – 28.