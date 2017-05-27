Monroe Courier

Webb Mountain offers summer programs

By Monroe Courier on May 27, 2017 in Community · 0 Comments

Webb Mountain Discovery Zone currently has openings for their summer programs.

There will be four separate programs running parallel to each other for children entering preschool and kindergarten, first and second grade, third through fourth grade, and fifth through seventh grades.  Each of the five-day weekly sessions runs from 9 a.m. to noon and costs $145 for the first child registering and $130 for each additional child in a family. There will be an early 8 a.m. drop off option for a small additional charge.

Session one will run from June 19 -June 23, Session two from June 26 -June 30, Session three from July 3 – July 7, Session four from July 10- July 14,  Session five from July 17- July 21, Session six from July 24- July 28, and Session seven from July 31- Aug.4.

For more information visit www.webbmountaindiscoveryzone.com or email at [email protected].

 

