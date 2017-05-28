Monroe Courier

Police logs May 15-21

The Monroe Police Department responded to 41 alarms, 15  medical emergencies and four 911 hang-ups between May 15 and May 21.

Monday, May 15

7:12 a.m. — Animal complaint reported on Purdy Hill Road. Person reported seeing a bear on their property.

10:24 — Phone complaint reported on West Maiden Lane. Person said they received a call from someone claiming to work with the IRS.

12:48 p.m. — Animal complaint reported on Purdy Hill Road. Person reported seeing a bear on their property.

1:05 — Phone complaint reported on Senior Drive. Person said they received a call from someone claiming to work with the IRS.

9:20  — Criminal arrest reported on Maplewood Drive. Police allegedly arrested 47-year-old Elizabeth Stea for assault in the third degree. She was released on a $500 bond.

Tuesday, May 16

12:22 a.m. — DUI reported on Route 25. Police arrested 33-year-old Benjamin Thorne-Smith for an alleged DUI and failure to stay in his lane. He was released on a $500 bond.

9:24 — Car accident reported on Route 59. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.

9:41 — Phone complaint reported on Cross Hill Road. Person said they received a call from someone claiming to work with the IRS.

11:25 — Phone complaint reported on Hollow Tree Lane. Person said they received a call from someone claiming to work with the IRS.

11:47 — Car accident reported on Route 111. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.

12:40 p.m. — Phone complaint reported on Sentry Hill Drive. Person said they received a call from someone claiming to work with the IRS.

4:10 — Car accident reported on Purdy Hill Road. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.

5:04 — Complaint reported on Doris Drive. Person said an unknown man and woman tried to lure her daughter into their van. The investigation is ongoing.

Wednesday, May 17

10:15 a.m. — Complaint reported on Senior Drive. Person said they received harassing phone calls.

11:28 — Criminal arrest reported on Fan Hill Road. Police arrested 53-year-old Robert Borsey on a warrant. He was allegedly charged with interfering with an officer and a DUI. He was held on a $25,000 bond.

6:17 p.m. — Animal complaint reported on Route 34. Person said they saw a bobcat in their yard.

7:21 — Car accident reported on Route 111. A car and a motorcycle were in a collision.

7:43 — Criminal arrest reported on Wrable Circle. The police arrested 39-year-old Jess Kantor for alleged assault in the third degree. He was released on a $5,500 bond. Police also arrested 66-year-old Joan Kantor for alleged breach of peace. She was released on a promise to appear.

9:11 — Car accident reported on Route 25. A trooper hit a deer.

Thursday, May 18

7:45 a.m. — Car accident reported on Route 111. A school bus with children was hit by another vehicle, no injuries reported.

5:02 p.m. — Car accident reported on Route 25. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.

7:24 — Car accident reported on Route 111. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.

9:15 — DUI reported on Route 111. Police arrested 69-year-old Zbigniew Noga for an alleged DUI.

Friday, May 19

1 p.m. — Larceny reported on Route 111. Person reported that a backpack was stolen. It was located later that day.

1:03 — Car accident reported on Route 25. One car was in a collision, no injuries reported.

4:22 — Car accident reported on Route 25. Two cars were in a collision in a parking lot, no injuries reported.

6:59 — Car accident reported on Route 111. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.

Saturday, May 20

9:30 a.m. — Car accident reported on Route 111. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.

9:54 — Burglary reported on Chadwick Court. Two cars were entered overnight and sunglasses and a charger were stolen.

12:36 p.m. — Complaint reported on Chadwick Court. A car was entered overnight but nothing was taken.

4:58 — Car accident reported on Route 111. Two cars were in a collision, injuries reported.

Sunday, May 21

12:39 p.m. — Car accident reported on Route 59. A police car was struck by a second vehicle. 3:17 — Animal complaint reported on Watch Hill Road. Person said they saw a bobcat in the road.

