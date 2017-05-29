Writer’s bloc: UFOs

Dave wanted to go to a lecture on UFOs and since he didn’t have transportation I said I’d drive him.
I can’t believe how any intelligent person can swallow this nonsense. I told him so on the way back. He told me I just didn’t have any imagination.
On my way home from his house I had to drive across a murky, marshy area and in the middle of it I saw an eerie green light floating above the marsh. It seemed to be floating toward me. Obviously marsh gases, no big deal.
As I drove into it I felt the car lift off the ground and I lost all control of it. It seemed to float up and into the air. The sensation quickly faded as I lost consciousness.
When I came to I was in a large room strapped to a gurney. There were several strange people working around me poking and probing. We were surrounded by a maze of electronic equipment the likes of which I have never seen before. I was awake but paralyzed, not able to respond to anything they did.
Eventually they finished whatever they were doing and only then did they communicate with me. One said in perfect English that I should not be alarmed, that they were not going to harm me and would soon return me to my own world. He told me where they came from and that they were probing our universe. He said they were fascinated at the prospect of finding this planet inhabited with such a plethora of creatures; walking, flying and swimming; but above all mankind. He said our atmosphere was not suitable for them, but the seas and land was similar to theirs. He said they mean us no harm but are interested in our planet purely for scientific purposes. He offered to release me if I cooperated with them.
They showed me around their magnificent spaceship and explained what everything was and how it worked. We had a long discussion about the differences between their incredible world and ours. They were interested in mine and seemed pleased that I showed an interest in theirs. They answered all the myriad questions I asked and I answered all theirs to the best of my ability.
Eventually they told me it was time for me to go back. I said I couldn’t wait to tell my friends about my experience with them. They told me they couldn’t allow that, so when I returned home I wouldn’t remember anything of what happened there. They explained it was for my good as well as theirs. There were many who would cause trouble for both of us.
We bid farewell. He waved his hand over my eyes.
I woke up strapped into my car which had stopped at the edge of the marsh. I was lucky it hadn’t run off into in the mud. What a wasted evening and all for that stupid UFO myth.
Writers’ Bloc appears in the Monroe Courier to present the work of the members of the Writers’ Workshop conducted monthly at the Edith Wheeler Memorial Library and open to all aspiring wordsmiths.
Writer’s bloc: UFOs
By By Russell Hartz on May 29, 2017 in Commentary, Opinion · 0 Comments
