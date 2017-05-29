Writer’s bloc: An Alien Concept

When I’m in line at the grocery checkout, I scan the tabloids to pass time and get a laugh. I can always count on stories of the bizarre like the boy who can see with his ears and the unflattering candid photos of movie stars.
But what really catches my eye is headlines like “I Was Abducted By Aliens!” When it’s an article on UFOs, I confess I might actually pick it up and read further. Sometimes I just gotta know…
UFOs have always intrigued me. Apparently, I’m not alone. Recently, a long-lost essay by the late English Prime Minister Winston Churchill revealed his own beliefs in UFOs and alien life forms.
Yet, UFO stories always seem designed to stoke fears that aliens might have sinister intentions, like conquering our planet and dominating us — or worse. I remember the classic “Twilight Zone” TV episode when aliens arrived with a book titled “To Serve Man.” Rather than an outline of their altruistic motives, it turned out to be a cookbook.
Maybe they’re actually coming here out of desperation. Maybe their own planet suffered some catastrophe and the UFOs we’re seeing are essentially lifeboats carrying the last vestiges of their civilization, looking for a new home. After all, that’s what brought Superman to earth, isn’t it?
Perhaps they haven’t introduced themselves yet because they’re not sure they want to stay, finding our planet too hot, dirty and crowded. Or maybe they find the human race too violent and threatening.
I’m not suggesting we’d want to make our planet a takeover target for aliens. But I think it’s worth considering just what it is that makes our world attractive and asking ourselves whether we’re doing enough to preserve those qualities.
There’s an obvious parallel here in our country’s current situation. I don’t want to weigh in one way or the other on the whole illegal alien/immigration/refugee debate. But what’s indisputable is that, despite all the problems our country faces, the U.S. is still a unique place that draws people from all over the world. Millions want to come here.
We’re not perfect. But America still offers hope for a better life. People see it as a place where they might break free of the limitations of their past and rise to a higher level.
Whatever we do to address the immigration issues, we shouldn’t let it go so far as to extinguish that. After all, we still want our country to be a nice place to live for ourselves. Fully half the population of Syria has left their country because it took a radical turn toward tyranny and abuse. We don’t want the U.S. to become that kind of ugly place.
If there are aliens out there in space and they do come to earth looking for a place to settle down and share their advanced knowledge, I’d want it to be here in the U.S.
If they’re looking for a free food source, I’ll be the first to point them elsewhere.
Writers’ Bloc appears in the Monroe Courier to present the work of the members of the Writers’ Workshop conducted monthly at the Edith Wheeler Memorial Library and open to all aspiring wordsmiths.
By By William O’Leary on May 29, 2017 in Commentary, Opinion · 0 Comments
