Opinion: Connecticut needs a transportation lockbox

Thirty years ago, when Connecticut’s Special Transportation Fund was first established, the idea was a good one: The state would use gas tax receipts to finance much-needed investments in our transportation infrastructure.
But over the last few decades, the fund’s monies have been used for purposes other than transportation — specifically, to balance the state’s budget because of our growing deficit.
As a result, our statewide transportation infrastructure has suffered greatly. And this, in turn, continues to hinder our economic growth and stymie our ability to attract and retain businesses.
Connecticut faces serious challenges in financing a viable statewide transportation infrastructure through this fund. As gas tax receipts dwindle because people are driving less and more efficient cars travel our roadways, we can no longer depend upon this fund to finance much-needed road and bridge repairs.
This fact serves as a basis for many lawmakers who support tolls on interstates — arguably a debate for another time.
But no matter how transportation-related monies are raised, it still would make good fiscal sense to return to the fund’s original purpose.
For many Connecticut motorists — many of whom are voters — raising transportation funds through tolls, mileage fees, or congestion pricing is an unpopular pill to swallow.
Going forward, they need — and want — assurances that transportation-related revenue won’t be used for purposes other than transportation. There can be no talk of tolls, mileage fees, congestion pricing, or any other method to raise monies in Connecticut until lawmakers pass a constitutional amendment calling for a transportation lockbox.
Several resolutions calling for such an amendment are now winding their individual ways through a legislative path to debate, then passage.
A lockbox, however, isn’t a new idea. In fact, within the last year, voters in New Jersey and Illinois have passed laws dedicating their states’ gas taxes for transportation. Similar protective measures were passed in Maryland and Wisconsin three years earlier.
In all these states, voters have sent a clear message to lawmakers: Money raised for transportation funding must be spent only for transportation funding.
In Connecticut, the idea of a lockbox continues to gain traction. In fact, AAA Northeast has found that eight in 10 Connecticut drivers support a law that prohibits the state from using transportation-related revenue for other purposes. This figure — 81% of drivers — has been consistent over the last two years in the club’s surveys.
The devil is in the details, however, so it’s imperative that Connecticut lawmakers develop a thoughtful, thorough, enforceable law in which the language is clear as to what is meant by “transportation purposes” and specifically identifies what types of fund receipts would be protected from diversion.
The time is now right to pass a resolution to stop government from rifling a fund that was created with the sole purpose of transportation in mind.
For Connecticut, that will mean safer roads, more secure bridges and a transportation infrastructure that helps reduce traffic, support business and move the state forward.
Opinion: Connecticut needs a transportation lockbox
By By Fran Mayko AAA Northeast, Public Affairs Specialist and Amy Parmenter AAA Allied Group, Public Affairs Manager on May 29, 2017 in Commentary, Opinion · 0 Comments
Tags: commentary, Monroe, opinion, Transportation
By Fran Mayko AAA Northeast, Public Affairs Specialist and Amy Parmenter AAA Allied Group, Public Affairs Manager
