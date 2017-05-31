Monroe writer featured in exhibit

Samantha Garcia was one of five writers selected to participate in the Broadsides: Writers’ Response to Endworks exhibit in Danbury.

Brian Clements, professor of Writing, Linguistics, and Creative Process at Western Connecticut State University, selected the writers featured in the exhibit.

“The five young writers contributing to the ‘Endworks’ project are among the brightest young writers in Connecticut. Each of them has written—in their poems, their fiction, their journalism—about the ways contemporary American life challenges the rights of women to live unfettered by sexism, by culturally endorsed economic handicaps, by domestic violence, and to do the work to which they are committed without having to fight for the moral and political right to do that work. This is an important exhibit for Western Connecticut, and I, for one, cannot wait to see the energy generated in this work from the combination of these powerful artists and writers,” said Clements.

Garcia is currently taking writing courses at Western Connecticut University. She said she has been writing since she was six.

“I hardly remember what spurred me to pick up paper, but I figured, hey, someone has to create these stories, why can’t I,” Garcia said.

The selected authors wrote about the pieces presented in the Endworks: Out of Darkness exhibit.

The Broadsides: Writers’ Response to Endworks exhibit opens on June 2, with a free public reception at 5:30 p.m. at @287 Gallery and Meeting Place, 287 Main Street, Danbury. For reservations, go to http://bit.ly/endworksbroadsides.