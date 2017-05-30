Monroe Courier

Monroe hosts annual Detective School program

By TinaMarie Craven on May 30, 2017 in Lead News, News · 0 Comments

The Monroe Police Department hosted the annual Detective School earlier this month and had 28 students graduate from the program.

The Monroe Police Department hosted and graduated 28 officers during the annual Detective School.

The Fairfield County Detective Conference annual Detective School had students from 15 different area police agencies of all sizes, from Bethel to Bridgeport. Each year, the Detective Conference presents a two-week Detective School for officers of member agencies, with instructors drawn from local police departments (both active and retired), State Police, State’s Attorneys and court officials and various other state agencies including: Department of Corrections; Consumer Protection; the State Forensic Lab; the Medical Examiner’s Office and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Numerous federal agencies also provide instruction including: the FBI, the U.S. Marshal’s Service, Postal Inspectors, Secret Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives (B.A.T.F.).

A total of 27 topics are covered during the school, and students are strictly graded in a competitive academic setting using a comprehensive test and scoring for materials that are compiled throughout the course.

Detective Michael Clark of the Fairfield Police Department was awarded for having the highest test scores.

This year the class included new detectives from Bethel, Bridgeport, Danbury, Darien, Fairfield, Greenwich, Monroe, New Canaan, Newtown, Redding Ridgefield, Stratford, Westport and Wilton.

Organized in 1962, the Fairfield County Detective Conference is an organization of law enforcement professionals which provides training and encourages the cooperation of all local, state and federal investigators from throughout Southwestern Connecticut.

Related posts:

  1. Police remind residents to lock their cars
  2. Police logs Feb. 27 to March 5
  3. Four arrested for assault
  4. Police logs March 6 to March 12

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Monroe honors veterans during Wreath Laying ceremony
About author
TinaMarie Craven

TinaMarie Craven


TinaMarie Craven is the editor of the Monroe Courier. Prior to working for the Courier she was the editor of the Lewisboro Ledger. She graduated from Ithaca College with a BA in Journalism and Politics in 2015.

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Monroe Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Monroe Courier, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress