Monroe hosts annual Detective School program

The Monroe Police Department hosted the annual Detective School earlier this month and had 28 students graduate from the program.

The Fairfield County Detective Conference annual Detective School had students from 15 different area police agencies of all sizes, from Bethel to Bridgeport. Each year, the Detective Conference presents a two-week Detective School for officers of member agencies, with instructors drawn from local police departments (both active and retired), State Police, State’s Attorneys and court officials and various other state agencies including: Department of Corrections; Consumer Protection; the State Forensic Lab; the Medical Examiner’s Office and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Numerous federal agencies also provide instruction including: the FBI, the U.S. Marshal’s Service, Postal Inspectors, Secret Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives (B.A.T.F.).

A total of 27 topics are covered during the school, and students are strictly graded in a competitive academic setting using a comprehensive test and scoring for materials that are compiled throughout the course.

Detective Michael Clark of the Fairfield Police Department was awarded for having the highest test scores.

This year the class included new detectives from Bethel, Bridgeport, Danbury, Darien, Fairfield, Greenwich, Monroe, New Canaan, Newtown, Redding Ridgefield, Stratford, Westport and Wilton.

Organized in 1962, the Fairfield County Detective Conference is an organization of law enforcement professionals which provides training and encourages the cooperation of all local, state and federal investigators from throughout Southwestern Connecticut.