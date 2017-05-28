Boys lacrosse: On heels of SWC title, Masuk advances in Class M

Masuk High’s boys lacrosse team withstood a fourth-quarter Pomperaug rally, broke a tie late in regulation, and earned its second consecutive South-West Conference Division 2 championship with an 8-6 win, at neutral site Brookfield High, on May 25.

The Panthers followed up the conference triumph with a 12-3 victory over visiting Avon in the Class M state tournament qualifying round, two days later.

Masuk earned a date with fourth-seeded New Canaan in the first round, on Wednesday.

Pomperaug couldn’t avenge last year’s SWC finals win by Masuk despite a valiant comeback effort. The two-time champs, however, got some redemption after falling 13-7 to Pomperaug early in the regular season.

Ryan Shaw scored the go-ahead goal with 2:30 left in regulation, and Jeff Nugent added an insurance tally just 18 seconds later after Pomperaug had scored the first four goals of the final period to erase a 6-2 deficit.

Shaw had three goals, Jeff Nugent scored twice, and Seth Dyess, Michael Zuk and Stephen Murphy all hit the back of the net. Masuk goaltender Chris Tillotson made 15 saves.

Pomperaug dominated the draw control all night long. Masuk, in fact won only two faceoffs, and saw the lead disappear. Pomperaug had all of the momentum.

“My heart was pounding. When you start seeing the game slip away like that I got nervous,” Masuk coach Terry Stroz said.

“We played well. We lost it for about six minutes in the fourth quarter but we snapped back out of it,” Stroz added. “They didn’t give up.”

Shaw told Stroz during a late-game timeout that he saw an opportunity to score given the matchup on the field, and he came through.

“He went and he scored, and the rest is history. It showed some leadership and some guts because tied, in a 6-6 game, not every kid wants the ball on his stick,” Stroz said.

Masuk got strong defense from freshman Tom Insalaco, who guarded Pomperaug standout Evan Cyganowski, and senior Timothy Kwochka, who contained M. Patrick Curtis.

Brandon Fischetti, Jack Duignan and Wyatt Dzilnski also played well in the back for the Panthers in the SWC title game triumph.

In the state playoff opener, Zuk notched five goals, Dyess and Michael Pieper and Shaw all scored twice, and Zachary Giugno added a goal. Tillotson made a dozen stops.

It took Masuk some time to break the ice.

Dyess took a centering pass from Pieper from behind the net and scored with 5:38 left in the first quarter.

With Masuk up a man on a penalty, Zuk capitalized, for a 2-0 lead with 2:19 left in the first. Avon answered just 18 seconds later, but with only 12 seconds left on the first quarter clock, Zuk reclaimed Masuk’s two-goal edge.

The Panthers built a 6-1 halftime lead, with Zuk, Pieper and Shaw scoring in a span of 4:41 in the second, and never looked back.