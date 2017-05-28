Boys golf: Masuk wins first SWC title

The Masuk High boys golf team won its first-ever SWC title at Ridgewood Country Club.
Kyle Immel finish second in individual scoring with a 75, Matt Manjos shot an 82, Peter Cosmedy an 83 and Andrew Maslar an 86.
