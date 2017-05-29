Monroe pulls out all the stops for Memorial Day parade

The town was decked with stars and stripes as residents came out in droves to honor our veterans for Memorial Day.

The annual Memorial Day parade kicked off the festivities with first responders, local scouts and a even a horse-drawn carriage taking a stroll down Route 111.

The parade was full of life and music, as little ones in the crowd rushed forward to collect the bits of candy tossed to the packed sidelines.

There were plenty of tractors, trucks and even royalty on top of the Barnum Festival float bringing cheers from the crowd.