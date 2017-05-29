Monroe Courier

Monroe pulls out all the stops for Memorial Day parade

By TinaMarie Craven on May 29, 2017 in Lead News · 0 Comments

The town was decked with stars and stripes as residents came out in droves to honor our veterans for Memorial Day.

The annual Memorial Day parade kicked off the festivities with first responders, local scouts and a even a horse-drawn carriage taking a stroll down Route 111.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The parade was full of life and music, as little ones in the crowd rushed forward to collect the bits of candy tossed to the packed sidelines.

There were plenty of tractors, trucks and even royalty on top of the Barnum Festival float bringing cheers from the crowd.

Related posts:

  1. Monroe’s upcoming Memorial Day parade honors heroes
  2. Town seeks veterans for parade
  3. Police warn of road closures along parade route
  4. Budget passes: Monroe approves $82.8 million plan at referendum

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Writer's bloc: An Alien Concept Next Post Monroe honors veterans during Wreath Laying ceremony
About author
TinaMarie Craven

TinaMarie Craven


TinaMarie Craven is the editor of the Monroe Courier. Prior to working for the Courier she was the editor of the Lewisboro Ledger. She graduated from Ithaca College with a BA in Journalism and Politics in 2015.

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Monroe Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Monroe Courier, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress