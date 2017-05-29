Monroe Courier

Monroe honors veterans during Wreath Laying ceremony

By TinaMarie Craven on May 29, 2017 in Lead News, News · 0 Comments

“We’re here to honor, not to grieve,” State Rep. JP Sredzinski said during the Wreath Laying Ceremony.

Veterans gathered to either side of the Veteran’s War Memorial during the service as Sredzinski, Senator Richard Blumenthal and Congressman Jim Himes spoke took turns reminding the assembled crowd to remember the sacrifices that were made for our freedoms.

Fawn Hollow eighth grader Elizabeth LaRosa performed the national anthem before the flag was lowered to half-staff.

During the ceremony local groups including the Monroe Police Department, Monroe’s three fire departments, and several other groups presented their wreaths and placed them along the war memorial’s path.

